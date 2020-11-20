A total of 364 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. There was also a death recorded.

According to data from the population registry, there were 199 positive cases in Harju County over the last 24 hours. 75 cases were discovered in Ida-Viru County and 28 cases in Tartu County.

There were 12 cases of COVID-19 in Lääne-Viru County and 11 diagnosed in Pärnu County. Six cases were found in Põlva County, five in Viljandi County and four cases went to Järva County. There were three cases each in Võru, Rapla, Jõgeva and Valga counties.

Two positive tests came out in Lääne County and one case was discovered in Saare County, leaving Hiiu County as the only Estonian county unaffected by the virus over the last 24 hours, as of Friday morning.

Nine cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 253.50, the board says.

There was also a death. A total of 87 people have died from causes relating to the coronavirus.

Regional breakdown

The Health Board is divided into four regions, northern, eastern, southern and western.

Northern region

Of the 199 positive cases in Harju County, 155 of them came in Tallinn. Harju, Järva and Rapla counties each had six new cases whose origins were earlier contact with an infected individual; the origins of the remaining cases are unknown.

In the period November 17-19, 164 new coronavirus cases have arisen from close contact, and 77 are of unknown origin. Three cases were brought in from outside Estonia, two from Russia and one from Denmark.

The northern region is monitoring over 14,400 people, of whom 1,820 are sick.

26 outbreaks have been identified in the region – five in schools, one in a kindergarten, six related to workplaces, two to public events and eight to close family or acquaintance-related events. There are in addition two outbreaks connected with care centers, one to a hospital and one to Tallinn prison.

Eastern region

Of the new cases in Ida- and Lääne-Viru counties, three have been traced to close family circles, 19 individuals in military service were infected and 16 came in health care institutions (such as hospitals). Five new cases were related to the workplace, eight to special care institutions, and six to a prison (Viru prison – ed.). Four cases were picked up at school and three via acquaintances. One case has been linked to hobby centers and the origins of the remainder are as yet unknown.

The eastern region has 14 identified outbreaks: Four in schools (two in Sillamäe and one each in Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve), two in kindergartens (Narva and Kohtla-Järve), four in the workplace (Narva-Jõesuu, Sillamäe, Jõhvi and Tapa), and 40 cases are linked to the Kohtla-Järve health care center. The Viru Prison outbreak concerns 250 people, and 71 cases are linked to the Narva ice hockey outbreak.

The eastern district is monitoring over 4,900 people, of whom 819 are sick.

Southern region

Tartu County saw 10 new cases overnight related to family networks, with the origin of seven unknown, four in an educational institution, three from the workplace, three from acquaintance circles, and one from a closer friend.

Viljandi County received one infection from a family circle, two from acquaintances and the origins of the remainder are unknown.

Põlva County saw two new cases arising from infection in the workplace, and the origins of the remainder are unknown.

Valga County had one case brought in from abroad, with the origins of the remainder unknown, and Võru County took a case from a close friendship circle.

The southern region is monitoring over 3,200 people, of whom 317 are sick (this figure also contains some individuals also listed as being monitored by the northern district).

There are seven active outbreaks in the southern region, one relating to a care home (38 people), joined by an 11-case workplace outbreak, 16 cases related to a hobby center outbreak, one (7 individuals) to an educational institution, and two more educational institution outbreaks connected to five people in both instances. An entertainment establishment outbreak concerns 14 cases so far.

Western region

Pärnu County saw one case coming in from outside Estonia, one picked up on military service, and three cases whose origins are unknown. The circumstances of six infections added to Pärnu County, one infected person added to Saaremaa in both new Lääne County cases are being determined.

The western district is monitoring over 1,000 people, of whom, 157 are sick.

The region has two recorded outbreaks on Hiiumaa, one from a family event (12 people) and general family circle (six people), while Pärnu County has 11 cases appended to a school outbreak and 16 to a care home. Lääne County also has one outbreak, affecting six people so far.

119 people receiving treatment in hospital, 15 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 119 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 10 under assisted breathing. There are 15 patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 3,369 active cases of COVID-19 in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

A total of 6,856 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 364 returning positive and 6,492 negative – a positive rate of 5.3 percent.. There have been 429,226 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 9,076 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

5,296 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,328 (25.1 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 3,968 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There was one death reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 87 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 253.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

