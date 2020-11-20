news

Social minister: Government to discuss additional COVID-19 measures Friday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tanel Kiik.
Tanel Kiik. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said government will meet on Friday to discuss potential supplemental restrictions to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Kiik told ERR: "The government will meet today (Friday - ed.) to discuss the COVID-19 situation and to continue the debate that was left unfinished in some sense on Thursday, meaning what are the necessary steps to prevent the virus from spreading."

He noted that the government is congregating more often than usual because of recent hikes in infection rates.

Kiik said the Health Board's recommendations to restrict hobby and extracurricular activities will also be discussed. "It is likely reasonable to decrease the amount of hobby activites for some time in Harju County, Ida-Viru County and in the northern region. We will look at the places where the risk of infection is highest," he said.

The social affairs minister said it should be assessed if choir practices can be suspended or conducted at reduced capacities. "The question is what additional steps can be taken to ensure society stays as open as possible, while at the same time reducing risk of infection," Kiik said.

Infection rates have drastically increased among school children over recent weeks, which is why the Health Board is calling for a critical assessment into youth center and hobby activities across Estonia.

Health Board director Üllar Lanno recommended canceling all hobby activities in high risk areas, such as Harju County, Ida-Viru County, Tallinn and Tartu, until Christmas.

According to the Health Board, the highest risk of infection comes from hobbies such as choirs and sports trainings, where teams are in close contact.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Young people looking at teacher profession but would prefer to work abroad

18:51

Mailis Reps resigns as education minister

18:25

Nordic Combined World Cup stage in Otepää canceled

17:57

Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

17:23

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

16:50

Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

16:39

Masks mandatory for theater, cinema audiences from Monday

16:25

Kuressaare care home bans visits through Christmas

16:24

HOIA coronavirus contact tracing app downloaded 200,000 times

16:01

Estonia planning on using rapid antigen tests by February 2021

15:42

COVID-19 restrictions causing drop in other infections at nursery schools

15:18

Estonian cyber security company to develop 'cyber range' for Luxembourg

14:51

Reform leader extends olive branch to prime minister on same-sex marriage

14:41

Health Board: 364 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, one death Updated

14:23

Center MP: Wrong to limit opposition on marriage referendum bill process

13:57

Passenger ferries on Gulf of Finland remain at reduced capacity

13:31

IT minister: Smartphone camera verification would cut out voter fraud

13:06

Yana Toom: Ministers with many children should have support package

12:43

Estonia 200 candidate: Polling success due to elected parties' disarray

12:17

Social minister: Government to discuss additional COVID-19 measures Friday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: