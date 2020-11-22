news

Over 50 people in Ida-Viru Central Hospital outbreak

Hospital beds.
Hospital beds. Source: Andres Tennus/University of Tartu
A new coronavirus outbreak at the Ida-Viru Central Hospital has over 50 people, including both hospital employees and patients. The board has decided to create additional coronavirus beds.

The Ida-Viru Central Hospital in Kohtla-Järve has been having trouble with staff catching COVID-19 this fall. September witnessed an outbreak in the hospital's pathology ward, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

This week, a few dozen people working at the hospital's rehabilitation and nursing clinic were diagnosed. Patients coming in for treatment have also been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The outbreak covers 56 people in all.

The hospital is trying to organize work so that employees of different departments would have as little contact as possible.

"The situation depends on how disciplined people manage to be and avoid major social gatherings. People who work together during the day can also go to the café at night together. But as concerns employees of different units, these are the contacts we are looking to avoid both during and after work hours," chief of medicine Toomas Kariis said.

Considering the situation in Ida-Viru County, the Ida-Viru Central Hospital that caters to some 150,000 people decided to boost its COVID-19 beds from 20 to 52. If until now, two wards in the Ahtme borough campus were set aside for coronavirus patients, a part of the healthcare complex in Järve borough has also been outfitted for that purpose now.

Kariis described the situation as much worse than in spring. "Looking at our region and the rate of infection, there is no rapid solution in sight," the chief of medicine said.

The Ida-Viru Central Hospital had a few dozen COVID-19 patients on Saturday, with one person on assisted breathing.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

