news

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) told ERR on Friday that Estonia is not planning to acquire any of Russia's sputnik coronavirus vaccine, adding that he trusts the European Commission when it comes to vaccine purchasing.

Ratas said that Estonia is creating its vaccine portfolio independently and pre-agreements have been signed with three pharmaceutical companies: Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and AztraZeneca.

Russia has announced a coronavirus vaccine called "Sputnik V", which according to them, is effective on up to 92 percent of cases.

The prime minister emphasized that Estonia has no plan to purchase vaccines from Russia.

Ratas also commented on Hungary and Poland's veto of the European Union's trillion-euro coronavirus recovery package earlier this week. "Today's president [of the Council of the EU] and its chancellor Angela Merkel will do everything to reach a compromise and I am certain a compromise will be reached," Ratas said.

The prime minister also said Estonia should get on with implementing the Registered Partnership Act, also known as the cohabitation act. "Estonian society should move on with adopting implementing acts for the Cohabitation Act," Ratas concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Young people looking at teacher profession but would prefer to work abroad

18:51

Mailis Reps resigns as education minister

18:25

Nordic Combined World Cup stage in Otepää canceled

17:57

Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

17:23

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

16:50

Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

16:39

Masks mandatory for theater, cinema audiences from Monday

16:25

Kuressaare care home bans visits through Christmas

16:24

HOIA coronavirus contact tracing app downloaded 200,000 times

16:01

Estonia planning on using rapid antigen tests by February 2021

15:42

COVID-19 restrictions causing drop in other infections at nursery schools

15:18

Estonian cyber security company to develop 'cyber range' for Luxembourg

14:51

Reform leader extends olive branch to prime minister on same-sex marriage

14:41

Health Board: 364 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, one death Updated

14:23

Center MP: Wrong to limit opposition on marriage referendum bill process

13:57

Passenger ferries on Gulf of Finland remain at reduced capacity

13:31

IT minister: Smartphone camera verification would cut out voter fraud

13:06

Yana Toom: Ministers with many children should have support package

12:43

Estonia 200 candidate: Polling success due to elected parties' disarray

12:17

Social minister: Government to discuss additional COVID-19 measures Friday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: