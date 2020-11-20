Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) told ERR on Friday that Estonia is not planning to acquire any of Russia's sputnik coronavirus vaccine, adding that he trusts the European Commission when it comes to vaccine purchasing.

Ratas said that Estonia is creating its vaccine portfolio independently and pre-agreements have been signed with three pharmaceutical companies: Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and AztraZeneca.

Russia has announced a coronavirus vaccine called "Sputnik V", which according to them, is effective on up to 92 percent of cases.

The prime minister emphasized that Estonia has no plan to purchase vaccines from Russia.

Ratas also commented on Hungary and Poland's veto of the European Union's trillion-euro coronavirus recovery package earlier this week. "Today's president [of the Council of the EU] and its chancellor Angela Merkel will do everything to reach a compromise and I am certain a compromise will be reached," Ratas said.

The prime minister also said Estonia should get on with implementing the Registered Partnership Act, also known as the cohabitation act. "Estonian society should move on with adopting implementing acts for the Cohabitation Act," Ratas concluded.

