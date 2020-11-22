Data from the Health Board suggests a total of 4,944 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours of which 349 came back positive. The case rate per 100,000 people is 270.51 on Sunday.

Harju County saw the most new cases at 205, followed by Ida-Viru County with 75 cases, Tartu County with 18, Pärnu County 17 and Viljandi and Lääne-Viru counties six cases each. Valga County got four new COVID-19 diagnoses, Jõgeva, Rapla, Võru, Saare and Lääne counties two each and Põlva, Järva and Hiiu counties each a single case. Five people diagnosed did not have a registered place of residence.

Hospitals are treating 146 people seven of whom are on assisted breathing, up from 119 people hospitalized and eight on respiratory support on Saturday.

The Health Board North is monitoring 14,700 people of whom 1,075 have taken ill. The region has 27 active outbreaks, including seven workplace outbreaks, two nursing home outbreaks and the Tallinn Prison outbreak.

Over 5,000 people are monitored in the board's eastern region, including 850 who have been diagnosed. Health Board East is monitoring 14 active outbreaks.

Health Board South is monitoring over 4,000 people of whom 379 have taken ill. Seven active outbreaks are monitored, including one at a nursing home.

The western regional department of the Health Board is monitoring around 1,100 people 165 of whom have been diagnosed.

One death in last day

Thirty-three new COVID-19 treatment cases were opened of which 24 concerned patients of the Ida-Viru Central Hospital's nursing and rehabilitation clinic who were infected at the hospital.

A 91-year-old woman died of COVID-19. Total coronavirus deaths now stand at 88.

As of November 22, 5,701 people have recovered from the disease. The cases of 4,304 people (75.5 percent) have been closed, while 1,397 people (24.5 percent) have gone longer than 28 days without testing positive and are no longer being treated in hospital.

Estonia has administered 439,600 initial tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since testing capacity was created in the spring of 2020. Positive tests total 9,724 or 2.2 percent of all tests.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!