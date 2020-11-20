HOIA coronavirus contact tracing app downloaded 200,000 times

As of Friday, November 20, the number of downloads of the HOIA coronavirus track-and-trace app surpassed the 200,000 mark, the organization behind the app, the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) says.

People have marked themselves via HOIA as being sick a total of 586 occasions, whose active cases currently number 364.

Tanel Tera, head of e-services at TEHIK said that this is also the only information that can be disclosed on HOIA users.

Tera said: "There is definitely a very large number of people as of now who have received an anonymous notification through the app, telling them that they have been in close contact with a person infected with coronavirus."

Tera stressed that information concerning how many notifications have been sent and to whom is available only to the individual HOIA user.

Tera noted that various calls by public figures and cultural institutions promoting the app have also helped boost user rates.

"We are grateful for each download, as in direct proportion with the rise in numbers is the benefit factor of HOIA for society."

Kerstin-Gertrud Karblane, chief specialist at the Health Board's (Terviseamet) infectious disease monitoring and epidemic control department said: "Those who receive a notification from HOIA should remain in self-isolation until the date displayed in the app and continue to monitor their own health."

If the individual wishes to curtail their self-isolation period, they should contact the Health Board. This can be done by taking a test not earlier than on the 10th calendar day after the occurrence of the last close contact identified by the Health Board. Those who develop symptoms should also certainly contact their family doctor, or make a call to the family doctor helpline at 1220.

