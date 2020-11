Data from the Health Board suggests 305 tests for COVID-19 came back positive in the last 24 hours. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is now at 258.77.

A total of 5,437 tests were carried out in the last day of which 305 or 5.6 percent came back positive.

Hospitals are treating 119 COVID-19 patients eight of whom are on assisted breathing.