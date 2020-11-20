No changes to Estonia's mandatory quarantine list for European arrivals in Estonia from Monday, November 23 have been made on the preceding week, though exemptions still apply to residents of Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Estonia applies a 10-day quarantine restriction on arrivals from all EU and EEA countries with a reported coronavirus rate of 50 or more cases per 100,000 inhabitant, which in fact is all of them.

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday 23 November, the 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement applies to people arriving in Estonia from the following European countries (in bold, with current coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants for the given country):

Andorra 1277.3

Austria 1083.7

Belgium 622.7

Bulgaria 656.4

Croatia 837.7

Cyprus 906.8

Czech Republic 298.1

Denmark 263.1

Finland 54.5*

France 778.7

Germany 311.2

Greece 327.7

Hungary 680.9

Iceland 66.4

Ireland 113.7

Italy 798.5

Latvia 239.8*

Liechtenstein 984.9

Lithuania 741.5*

Luxembourg 1195.2

Malta 370.8

Monaco 462.4

Netherlands 451.3

Norway 153.1

Poland 877.7

Portugal 769.5

Romania 600.9

San Marino 1056.5

Slovakia 424.6

Slovenia 939.8

Spain 501.2

Sweden 564.3

Switzerland 1028.4

United Kingdom 497.1

Vatican 0.0**

The full list can be seen here.

* Based on Order No 282 of Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland with the preconditions that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of arriving in Estonia. Self-isolation is required while awaiting test results. Those arriving from Finland, Latvia and Lithuania who are transiting Estonia or who are arriving for work, study or receiving health services purposes do not need to take a COVID-19 test before arriving in Estonia.

**The Vatican City State had a zero coronavirus rate reported on Friday, but since in practise anyone traveling to Estonia from that location would have to pass through Italy, this means arrivals would also have to quarantine for 10 days.

The limit is reviewed on a weekly basis on Fridays and the new limit will take force the following Monday.

Information about countries and requirements is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Restrictions on arrivals from third countries

On October 22, the Council of the European Union reviewed the list of third countries included in Annex 1 of its recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU*, and according to the list, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. Passengers arriving from Uruguay are subject to a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement. Anyone arriving from the remaining countries listed by the Council are not required to restrict their movement.

* The press release on the reviewed list of countries included in Annex 1 of the recommendation of the Council of the European Union is available here.

From September 1, passengers returning to Estonia from high-risk countries of COVID-19 can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port. Additional information about testing is available on the website of the Estonian Health Board and the new website.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Who is required to restrict their freedom of movement?

All symptomatic Estonian citizens and residents arriving in Estonia.

Passengers arriving from countries of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area who began their trip from a country belonging to this region or transited a country of this region, based on the infection rate:

The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country with an infection rate below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants;

If the infection rate of the country is between 25 and 50, the need to self-isolate depends on whether the infection rate is below or above the rate of Estonia times 1.1;

If the infection rate is below that of Estonia, the person is not required to self-isolate;

If it is above the infection rate of Estonia, a two-week mandatory self-isolation applies.

Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination.

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website (link in Estonian), the EU's ReOpen portal, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details.

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions.

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health an that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP.

Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19).

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions.

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

The foreign ministry stresses that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. For more detailed information on the conditions of the destination country, we recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of the country.

--

