Health Board: 232 new COVID-19 cases discovered, four deaths

232 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Four deaths were also recorded.

According to data from the population registry, there were 138 positive cases in Harju County over the last 24 hours. Another 36 cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 32 cases were discovered in Tartu County.

There were four cases each diagnosed in Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru counties. Three cases were found in Rapla County. There were two cases each diagnosed in the following counties: Pärnu, Võru, Viljandi, Lääne and Põlva. Three cases were found in Saare, Järva and Valga counties - one each, leaving Hiiu County the only one of 15 unaffected by the virus over the last 24 hours.

Two cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 278.64, the Health Board says.

There were four deaths since Sunday morning. A total of 92 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

154 people receiving treatment in hospital, 17 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 154 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 17 patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 3,703 active cases of COVID-19 in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

A total of 3,546 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 232 returning positive and 3,502 negative – a positive rate of 5.3 percent.. There have been 443,316 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 9,956 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

5,720 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,407 (24.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 4,313 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were four deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 92 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 278.64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

