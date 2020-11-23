news

Harju and Ida-Viru high schools turning to distance learning by December ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Jüri High School (photo is illustrative).
Jüri High School (photo is illustrative). Source: Marko Tooming/ERR
News

As COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase in Estonia, the government, along with the Health Board and the Ministry of Education and Research, has come to a decision to switch all Harju and Ida-Viru county high schools to distance learning by November 30 at the latest. The decision will not affect vocational schools.

Acting Minister of Education and Research Taavi Aas (Center) said: "There have been many infections especially among young people lately, which is why we decided to take high school classes of two counties to distance learning to limit the spread."

"The coming week will be a transition period so schools could make preparations. Still, we recommend everyone who has the possibility to go to distance learning earlier, to do so on Tuesday, November 24," Aas, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications, said.

The decision does not affect vocational schools offering secondary education, according to the education ministry. "The obligation does not affect vocational schools as most vocational studies demand contact activites, which now should certainly be conducted while following all necessary safety measures," the ministry's communications department announced.

The switch to distance learning must be completed in the period of November 24-27. Starting November 30, all high school classes in Harju County and Ida-Viru County must study remotely.

The regulation will be formalized by the Health Board and the education ministry on Monday, November 23 and the primary end date for distance learning will be set at January 10.

The Health Board and the ministry will send specific information to all Harju and Ida-Viru high schools in the beginning of the week.

On November 12, ERR News wrote that Narva City Government has moved general education and hobby schools to distance learning due to the rising rate of coronavirus in the city after a recommendation from the Health Board. As individual cases have been found in many schools in Harju County and Tallinn as well, some schools in the region have also gone to remote learning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:27

Estonian social affairs minister establishes personalized medicine council

14:56

Fat Margaret wins Europe-wide digital cultural heritage award

14:33

Appointments to apply for 2021 residence permits can now be booked online

14:03

Kaljulaid's OECD secretary general hearing to take place on December 11

14:02

Hunt's return from COVID-19 list does not push Bengals to victory

13:46

EKRE's Poolamets elected chairman of Constitutional Committee

13:12

Constitutional committee votes marriage referendum off agenda

13:07

Culture recommendations: November 23-29

12:48

Media criticizes justice minister's wish to investigate journalists

12:29

Tallinn City Center expat chat: Andrea from Paraguay

12:01

Gallery: Polar bear Rasputin, the newest resident of Tallinn Zoo

11:35

Police to monitor mask-wearing compliance

10:53

City government, Health Board advise Tartu residents to be careful

10:51

Health Board: 232 new COVID-19 cases discovered, four deaths

10:21

Kanepi comes out on top in Las Palmas, wins third ITF tournament this year

09:59

False positives complicate returning to work for healed COVID-19 patients

09:32

Hospitals have capacity to treat 400 COVID-19 patients in intensive care

08:58

Harju and Ida-Viru high schools turning to distance learning by December

08:35

Government extends nighttime alcohol sales ban until January

08:01

Passenger travel declarations can now be submitted online

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: