Health Board starts testing Tallinn teachers for coronavirus

Teachers have started being tested for coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. In total, up to 4,000 teachers could be tested.

Testing is already underway, Eike Kingsepp, a spokesperson for the Health Board, told ERR on Friday. Testing is voluntary, not mandatory

Currently, there are no plans to test teachers in other parts of Estonia. Kindergarten teachers will not be tested in Tallinn or elsewhere.

The Health Board is also recommending hobby schools suspend classes or move to distance learning after outbreaks in Harju and Ida-Viru counties in recent weeks. It is suggested a break of three weeks should take place.

