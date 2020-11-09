Coronavirus round-up: November 2-8

Last week, the number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was above 1,000 for the first time and was almost double the previous week's total cases. There were several new records set and three deaths were reported.

Overview

New cases by week: In total, 1,205 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed last week. This is almost double the previous week's cases which totaled 618. It is the first time more than 1,000 new cases have been diagnosed in a single week.

The vast majority of cases were recorded in Harju County with Ida-Viru having the second total highest number of cases. There have also been more cases reported than usual in Hiiu, Lääne, Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties.

There were three deaths recorded last week, compared to zero the week before. Testing increased.

There are 21 different outbreaks in the northern region, 10 in the eastern region, one in the southern region and three in the western region. The 14-day average was 137.1 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday.

Experts are not predicting the situation will get any better in the coming weeks and Health Board deputy director Mari-Anne Härma said she did not foresee a drop in rates before Christmas. Health Board director Üllar Lanno says that the next two months will be critical. Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said the virus is in a growth phase.

Currently, in Harju County and Tallinn the source of every second infection is unknown and it is getting harder to trace close contacts.

While no new restrictions have been introduced - yet - Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) are encouraging people to cancel upcoming Christmas and New Year parties. Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Center) said the 2+2 rule could be reinstated this week. Kiik said new restrictions are inevitable if the rates do not fall.

People are being encouraged to wear masks on public transport. The government has agreed to keep funding and conducting coronavirus surveillance studies.

Estonia still has one of the lowest rates in Europe but it has ridden considerably over the past week. Work to make Estonia's coronavirus app cooperate with other countries' is will start next month.

Latvia declared a second state of emergency would start on Monday, November 9 and Lithuania went into a national lockdown on Saturday.

New cases by day November 2-8: The lowest number of new cases were recorded on Monday, November 2 at 80 and the highest was 240 on Thursday, November 5.

All days except one saw more than 100 cases recorded and more than 200 cases on a single day were reported for the first time. On three days there were more than 200 positive cases, three over 100 and one less than 100.

New cases by county: The highest total number of deaths were recorded in Harju County which increased from 346 to 663, but did not quite double the number.

But cases in Pärnu County did double from 14 to 28 cases in Ida-Viru County they more than doubled rising from 100 to 262. Tartu also saw a rise in cases from 17 to 31.

Saare County's cases rose from one to three and Võru's from four to seven.

There were also big increases in regions which have not been very affected by the virus before. Last week the island of Hiiu had 25 new cases, previously only having 27 cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak. The island's total was 52 as of Sunday and last week the municipality government said a "severe risk situation is emerging on the island". Lääne County in western Estonia had 13 new cases, taking the region's total to 36.

There is a large outbreak at a care home in Rapla County which has 65 cases as of Monday. The county had 44 new cases last week, taking its total to 128.

Lääne-Viru County's rose by 21 cases from 55 to 76. See more data on koroonakaart.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There was an increase in new cases, deaths and patients being released from hospital. There were 1,205 tests, three deaths and 32 people were released from hospitals, compared with 10 the week before.

Positive and negative tests by week: There was an increase in testing last week with over 16,000 tests being carried out across Estonia. There were 1,205 positive tests recorded and 14,207 negative tests. This is the third highest number of tests carried out in a single week since the outbreaks of coronavirus began in Estonia.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were three deaths last week with two women and one man dying due to coronavirus. The two women were aged 87 and 75 and the man was aged 58. Two deaths occurred at West Tallinn Central Hospital and one at Ida-Viru Central Hospital.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus is 76. The data shows 36 men and 40 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old.

By county: Two deaths occurred at West Tallinn Central Hospital and one at Ida-Viru Central Hospital.

Coronavirus highlights November 2-8

