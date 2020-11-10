Over 2,500 coronavirus tests were taken and 128 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday, November 10. The 14-day average is now 143.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The majority of new cases - 91 - were recorded in Harju County, 10 in Ida-Viru County, eight in Tartu, two each in Rapla and Viljandi counties, one each in Pärnu, Lääne- Viru, Hiiu, Lääne, Järva, Valga and Põlva counties.

Eight new cases had no information listed in the population register, which the Health Board said often indicates cases among foreign nationals.

As of Tuesday morning, 63 patients are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, five are on ventilators.

Seventy-six people have died of causes relating to the coronavirus, though there were no deaths during the last 24 hours, the board said.

The number of cases for every 100,000 people in the last fourteen days is 143.8, and 6.7 percent of all tests have been found to be positive.

To view more data visit koroonakaart of the Health Board.

Regional information

Northern region

Seventy-two of the 91 new cases from Harju County were from Tallinn. Four of those new cases which were added from within the area of operations of the Health Board's northern regional department were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill.

In three cases the virus was brought in from Denmark and Cyprus. The origins of the infection have remained unknown on two occasions. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

Further information about those cases which were added on November 9 shows that 49 of them were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill.

On seven occasions, the virus was brought in from Russia, England, Cyprus, Germany, Lithuania, Switzerland, and Belgium.

In four cases the origins of the infection have remained unknown. The circumstances surrounding the remaining 38 cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring almost 9,000 people, of whom 1,054 have fallen ill.

There are 24 different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations.

four school outbreaks which include 23 individuals in total,

One kindergarten outbreak with five cases,

Seven workplace outbreaks which involve 116 cases,

Three event outbreaks which include 28 people,

Six outbreaks which are connected to contacts with 49 cases,

Rapla Care Center outbreak with 65 cases,

A hospital outbreak with 18 cases,

Tallinn Prison outbreak with more than 10 cases.

Eastern region

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring almost 3,000 people, of whom 460 have fallen ill.

Three positive cases were added to the Viru Prison outbreak. Based on data in the population register, one of those individuals is from Lääne-Viru County, another is from Ida-Viru County, and one further case was handed over to the Health Board's northern regional department.

Three of the new cases which were added from Ida-Viru County within the past 24 hours were infected within the family circle, two individuals caught the virus via their acquaintances, two in a hobby group, one in the workplace, one at a sports training session, and one at school.

There are ten active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations.

First school outbreak in Sillamäe (38)

Second Sillamäe school outbreak (9)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21)

A Narva kindergarten outbreak (7)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (10)

Viru Prison outbreak (206)

A Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (6)

A Sillamäe workplace outbreak (7)

Narva sports-related outbreak (39)

Narva workplace outbreak (7)

Southern region

The southern regional department is monitoring over 900 people, of whom 169 have fallen ill and the number of those who have fallen ill also includes individuals who are being monitored by the Health Board's northern regional department.

One of the new cases from Tartu County was infected via a family-related contact and one further individual via a work-related contact. The circumstances surrounding two of the new cases from Tartu County have been identified, while the remaining cases are still being investigated.

The sources are not known in the new cases from Viljandi County and Põlva County. The circumstances surrounding the new case from Valga County are still being investigated.

As part of those efforts, the southern regional department is also monitoring one outbreak which occurred at a care home and involves thirty-four individuals.

Western region

The new cases from Hiiu County, Lääne County, and Pärnu County were infected via work-related contacts.

The western regional department is monitoring over 650 people, of whom ninety-eight have fallen ill.

The western regional department is also monitoring three active outbreaks in Hiiu County:

A family event outbreak (13)

Event outbreak (7)

family outbreak (6)

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information and graphs.

