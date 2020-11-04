Health board chief: Next two months critical

Health Board (Terviseamet) director Üllar Lanno says that the next two months in Estonia are critical with regard to the coronavirus, given the approach of Christmas, new year and the many accompanying events, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday night.

"We need to avoid the possibility of people congregating in crowded places, and provide them with more options for space outdoors," Lanno told AK.

"Creating various options for hobby activities outside – weather permitting – and if necessary, omitting some activities," was also needed, he said.

While the government opted on Tuesday not to impose any further restrictions – including mandatory mask-wearing in crowded ares including public transport – for the time being, a monitoring study is being carried out.

ERR News reported that the government had also decided to continue with COVID-19 monitoring studies and to provide funding for same.

University of Tartu professor of virology and adviser to the government's coronavirus scientific council Irja Lutsar told AK the public could also exercise their own judgment on the need for a face-mask.

"People can see for themselves how a situation is – if a bus is full, then yes [masks should be worn]. If I'm completely alone with just the bus driver, this may not be necessary," Lutsar said.

Lutsar also said Tuesday that she was not in favor of mass, rapid coronavirus testing along the lines of that used in Slovakia and, from Friday and on a trial basis, in Liverpool, England.

Lutsar said that more targeted testing was preferable.

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) said that funds for a monitoring study would be allocated to the University of Tartu for November and December.

The government has also decided to provide financial aid to nursing homes, including for purchasing personal protective equipment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!