news

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mailis Reps at a government press conference.
Mailis Reps at a government press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Thursday's long government sitting regarding measures to control the coronavirus did not see any new restrictions decided but Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps noted that the 2+2 distancing rule will likely be established next Tuesday along with a mask recommendation on public transportation.

Reps told Vikerraadio's morning show "Vikerhommik" on Friday morning that there are disagreements about making masks mandatory on public transportation and in tight interior spaces. "There will also likely be a row of exemptions. Children will certainly be exempt," Reps said.

The education minister noted there is not enough support for a general mask wearing obligation.

The government is also discussing sufficient social distancing and the 2+2 rule, implemented during the emergency situation in spring, meaning people should not move around in larger numbers than pairs and should also maintain at least two meters of distance from other people.

Reps said: "The probability of that coming back is great. The question is not if, but rather in what proportions the distancing requirement will come in."

She added that the government is also discussing extending the rule to stores and other public spaces as well.

When comparing Estonia's regulations to those of the Baltic states, which have discussed national emergency situations, Reps said: "We will act similarly to Scandinavia and Finland. We will keep society open for as long as possible."

There will be no mask wearing requirement in schools: "That is also the stance of the government's scientific council and the Health Board (Terviseamet)," the education minister said.

Reps acknowledged that some experts advising the government are saying the situation requires quick reactions. On the other hand, the economy's and peoples' ability to isolate in the darker months also plays a factor in discussions.

"The government is looking at the economic situation more than it did in the spring," she concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

10:40

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered

10:33

Statistics: Consumer price index fell by 0.5 percent in October

10:08

Health Board: We will not see infection rate dropping by Christmas

09:42

Statistics: Tourism falls by half on year to September

09:38

Weather: Friday morning sun will shine until Sunday night

09:11

Defense minister: US Europe stance not likely to change whoever president

08:48

Reps: Laws related to distance learning should be changed

08:15

Reinsalu discusses international situation with US Secretary of State

05.11

Estonia allocates money to help Czech Republic fight coronavirus

05.11

Ross Allen appointed next UK Ambassador to Estonia

05.11

Foreign minister: Estonia in active COVID-19 growth phase

05.11

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

05.11

Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19

05.11

Independent report proves Belarusian election fraud, state violence

05.11

Kaupo Meiel: We are more American than we care to admit

05.11

Reform leader: EKRE minister list so short that new proposal not elected MP

05.11

Estonian self-driving bus project introduced in Greece

05.11

Estonian startups increase revenue, pay record amount of labor taxes in Q3

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: