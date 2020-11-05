news

Foreign minister: Estonia in active COVID-19 growth phase ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Urmas Reinsalu at the government press conference.
Urmas Reinsalu at the government press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu says that mathematical models of the spread of COVID-19 suggest Estonia is in for a growth phase of the virus. Even if the spread of the virus should slow down, the country is looking at around 300 daily cases in December, which would also require moderate restrictions.

Mathematics professor Krista Fischer who is in charge of the government's forecast models puts Estonia's reproduction figure at 1.4 today.

"A figure of 1.0 would see the virus plateau and any figure smaller than that would mean that a single person on average infects fewer than one person, meaning that the virus is slowly retreating," Reinsalu explained during the government press conference on Thursday.

"Professor Fischer's model suggests that even if we manage to take the figure below 1.0 by November 20, which is in roughly two weeks, we will still have an average of 300 cases a day in December. That is Professor Fischer's prognosis today."

Reinsalu added that the forecast requires the state to take steps to contain the spread. "We need to admit that we are in a growth phase and if we do not take additional measures, the virus will start spreading even faster."

The minister said that the scientific forecast is that the virus will continue spreading faster and the daily case rate will continue to grow. "Whether we introduce restrictions or not – we are in for a growth phase," Reinsalu said.

"The government needs to make a decision now, there is no alternative. The logic this needs to be based on is that it is not realistic or purposeful for us to return to closures of schools or shops looking at the long-term picture. We must realize as a team made up of the whole of society that the virus is in a rapid growth phase and our common efforts can keep it at bay. We can slow down the spread of the virus," the foreign minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:20

Estonia allocates money to help Czech Republic fight coronavirus

20:02

Ross Allen appointed next UK Ambassador to Estonia

19:29

Foreign minister: Estonia in active COVID-19 growth phase

19:05

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

19:00

Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19

18:54

Independent report proves Belarusian election fraud, state violence

18:35

Kaupo Meiel: We are more American than we care to admit

18:08

Reform leader: EKRE minister list so short that new proposal not elected MP

17:56

Estonian self-driving bus project introduced in Greece

17:41

Estonian startups increase revenue, pay record amount of labor taxes in Q3

17:16

Formin bureau chief: Estonia and global challenges – what can we do?

16:44

Estonia proposes Heiki Loot as candidate for EU Court of Justice judge

16:12

Ratas: Cancel Christmas parties, wear masks on public transport

15:48

Regulator: Latvia, Estonia cannot currently import Russian electricity

15:13

Magnetic MRO looking for bright spots in coronavirus crisis

14:48

EKRE proposes candidate for environment minister

14:44

Tallinn city budget stands at €861.5 million for 2021

14:09

Scientists granted funds for next wave of COVID-19 studies

13:54

Development work to make Estonia's covid app cross-border starts next month

13:27

PPA: Wearing a reflector saves lives in winter

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: