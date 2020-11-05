Ratas: Cancel Christmas parties, wear masks on public transport

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) is encouraging people to cancel Christmas parties and to wear masks while traveling on public transport. New restrictions are being discussed by the government today (November 5) and next week.

Speaking at a press conference, Ratas said the restrictions will not be disproportionately strict but a balance needs to be struck between keeping the economy functioning, schools open and scheduled hospital treatments on track while reducing the rate of coronavirus.

"We definitely need to review the limits for events," Ratas said. "One thing is clear, Christmas parties and celebrations must be stopped and the public sector can set an example here."

He also said wearing masks in public transport needs to be seriously discussed and called on employers to find ways to allow employees to work remotely.

The prime minister noted that, based on the data of the Health Board, the majority of infections are currently occurring in family groups and the number of infections in the workplace is growing. But, in approximately 20 percent of new cases, the source of infection is unknown.

Yesterday (November 4), Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) also said parties should be canceled.

Since the start of the pandemic, the government and experts have failed to reach an agreement on whether wearing a mask should be mandatory, but the Health Board is also encouraging people to wear masks on public transport.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!