Statistics: New car sales fall 25.4 percent on year to October

A new (at the time) Skoda Octavia. Source: EPA / Keystone
Sales of new cars in Estonia were down 25.4 percent on year to October, the national car dealers and service companies association AMTEL said Friday.

The number of new cars sold in Estonia in October of this year stood at 1,535, AMTEL says. The figure for January to October saw an even smaller decline on year, of 30.4 percent, to 15,781 units.

Medium-sized SUVs continued to be the largest single segment of new car sales, with a 26 percent share, AMTEL says, small-to-medium-sized cars stood at 19.4 percent of the sector and smaller SUVs, 18.7 percent.

Family cars

267 hybrid cars were sold last month, along with 31 electric cars and 54 LPG-fuelled vehicles, AMTEL reports.

The highest-selling brand of new car was Skoda (311 units) in October, followed by Toyota, which had long topped the table, on 223 cars and Renault with 170 vehicles.

Skoda Octavia was the most popular brand (128 sales), followed by two from Toyota, the RAV4 (93 units) and Toyota Corolla on 76 units.

Utility vehicles and trucks

Utility vehicle sales were down 11.6 percent on year to October, to 358 units. The figure for January-October saw a 31.7 drop, in the meantime, compared with the same 10-month period in 2019.

The best-selling manufacturers in the utility sector were Renault (57 sales), Toyota (54 units) and Citroen with (49).

The truck segment was dominated by Scania with 25 sales, followed by Mercedes-Benz with a little under half that for October, AMTEL reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

