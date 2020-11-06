Statistics: Consumer price index fell by 0.5 percent in October

According to Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet), the consumer price index for October was down 0.5 percent compared to September and down 1.5 percent compared to October last year.

Statistics Estonia analyst Viktoria Trasanov said that compared to October 2019, the consumer price index was affected most by price decreases of motor fuel and plane tickets. "Diesel fuel prices dropped by 28.3 percent and gasoline prices by 8.3 percent. Plane tickets bought for October were 42 percent cheaper than last year," she added.

An opposite effect on the year-on-year change of the consumer price index came from 2 percent price increase of food, including 12.5 percent more expensive fresh fruit and 4.4 percent more expensive meat and meat products.

Compared to October 2019, of food products, higher price increases were also seen for flour mixes (10.9 percent) and baby food (10.5 percent), while prices fell for butter (12.2 percent) and frozen fruit and berries (11.8 percent).

Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 6 percent and non-regulated prices by 0.3 percent year on year.

Compared to September, the consumer price index was affected by various sales campaigns in many commodity groups in October. In addition, plane tickets bought for October were 13.5 percent cheaper and hotel services 10 percent cheaper than in September, according to Statistics Estonia.

The consumer price index calculator is now available on the website of Statistics Estonia. For more detailed data, visit Statistics Estonia's homepage.

