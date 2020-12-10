Diesel, gas prices rise two cents at pump ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Fuel prices at a gas station in Tallinn last month, before Wednesday's price hike.
Fuel prices at a gas station in Tallinn last month, before Wednesday's price hike. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Fuel stations have raised both gasoline and diesel prices by two cents, citing rising world prices.

The increase came into effect Wednesday, with diesel, which was under a euro per liter at pump through much of summer and autumn, now costing €1.059 per liter, and 95-Octane gasoline costing €1.249 per liter.

Board member at fuel retailer Alexela told ERR Wednesday that: "The main factor is not the large increase in purchase prices since the beginning of November, but on the world fuel market, prices have seen a substantial rise; the increase has been over 30 percent, for gasoline almost 20 percent."

Diesel exceeded the one-euro mark for the first time since spring, in the last week of November. The lower prices between those two points in time were caused both by lower world prices and a government cut in domestic diesel excise duties.

Gasoline prices had been stable since mid-September.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

