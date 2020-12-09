Statistics: Job vacancies fall by a quarter to Q3 2020

Job vacancies fell by 27 percent on year to the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Statistics Estonia says there were 8,689 job vacancies in Q3 2020, with education (1,501), manufacturing (1,202) and retail (1,158) making up the largest sectors.

Occupied and vacant posts combined came to 607,125, the agency adds, making the vacancy rate 1.4 percent. Over 40 percent of these vacancies were in the public sector, the agency says.

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "The rate of job vacancies was the highest in education and the lowest in agriculture and in mining and quarrying."

Job vacancies by sector, Q3 2019-Q3 2020 Source: statistics estonia

By region, Harju County had the lion's share of job vacancies, 78 percent of the total (with two thirds of the total being in Tallinn itself). Tartu County held 6.1 percent of vacancies, while Ida-Viru County, 4.6 percent. The three counties together account for about two thirds of the Estonian population.

As a proportion of the total, the job vacancy rate was highest in Harju and Valga counties and lowest in Põlva County.

57,463 people were hired in Q3 2020; 59,924 people left over the same period.

Labor turnover (the sum of those employed plus those who left employment) fell by 1 percent on year to Q3 2020, Statistics Estonia says.

"Both the number of new hires and the number of employees who left work were largest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and education. 8,368 employees left their job at the employer's initiative, which represented 14 percent of all the employees who left work," Argo Tarkiainen continued.

More detailed data is here, and Statistics Estonia's section on wages, salaries and labor costs is here.

