Fuel prices up slightly on pre-Christmas season levels

Fuel prices rose again on Monday, following the end of a holiday season price campaign. The price increase between mid-December and January 4 has only amounted to one cent, however.

A liter of 95-octane gasoline now costs €1.259 per liter at pump, up from €1.149 a liter during the holiday season, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, while 98-octane prices have risen to €1.309 per liter.

Prior to the holiday season, 95-octane cost €1.249 per liter so the increase is only small.

Diesel has risen to €1.089 per liter at pump. Diesel had cost less than one euro per liter through much of the summer and autumn, the twin result of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects, and the earlier world oil price slump, but by mid-December it had crept up to 1.079 per liter. Again, filling stations had offered holiday season promotions, which saw the price temporarily dip below the euro mark to €0.979.

