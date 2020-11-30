Retail trade enterprises did better in October than last year

According to Statistics Estonia, in October 2020, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €665 million. Compared to October 2019, turnover increased by 6 percent at constant prices.

Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said turnover increased in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel as well as in grocery stores and in stores selling manufactured goods.

"Among these three types of retail trade enterprises, turnover increased the most, by 7 percent, in stores selling manufactured goods. Sales grew in all activities, except for other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores)," Tiigiste added.

Among the stores selling manufactured goods, the greatest increase in turnover (13 percent) was recorded in other specialised stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants, etc.

Turnover increased by 11 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet, by 8 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, by 6 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), by 3 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, and by 1 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

Compared to October 2019, the turnover of grocery stores increased by 5 percent and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel by 6 percent.

In October, compared to September, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 4 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover increased by 1 percent.

Retail trade enterprises turnover volume, index and trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

More data is available on the Statistics Estonia webpage.

