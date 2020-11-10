Tourist spending down 70 percent on year to Q3 2020

news

Tourists spent €330 million less in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020) than in the same quarter last year, the Bank of Estonia says. Total spend was €145 million for the quarter, and tourist numbers were a third of what they had been in Q3 2019.

From July to September, 694.137 tourists visited Estonia, spending €145 million, which is €330 million less than a year earlier, a fall of 70 percent. The number of visits was down by a similar figure at 67 percent; by 57 percent among EU residents alone, with only visitors from Lithuania remaining at the same level as Q3 2019.

Half of the tourists came from Finland, but there were only half as many of these as in the same quarter of last year. One visitor in four came from Latvia, the bank says.

The number of tourists from Latvia staying overnight rose by 3 percent, to its highest level ever. Visitors from countries outside the EU made up only 8 percent of the total number of visits.

There were 73 percent fewer same-day visits, and making up 39 percent of the total number of visits. There were 700,000 fewer multiple-day visits than a year earlier, but their duration increased to four nights.

Visits abroad by Estonian residents decreased by half

Estonian residents made around 485,000 trips abroad in the third quarter, which is 57 percent fewer than in Q3 2019.

Estonian residents made half as many visits to countries in the EU.

A third of the trips were to Latvia, and the number of visitors going there rose by 2 percent.

Only 8 percent of visits were made to countries outside the EU.

There were 53 percent fewer same-day visits, and these made up 18 percent of the total number of visits

There were 58 percent fewer overnight visits, and the average trip lasted 3.6 nights

Estonian residents spent only €130 million abroad, which is €260 million less than a year earlier.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

