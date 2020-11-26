news

Statistics: Average wage up 3.2 percent in Estonia from 2019

Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
In the 3rd quarter of 2020, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,441, which is 3.2 percent higher than last year, according to Statistics Estonia.

Karina Valma, Statistics Estonia analys, said wage growth can still be noticed, although it has slowed down compared to recent years.

In the 3rd quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju County (€1,583) and Tartu County (€1,419). The lowest wages were noted in Valga (€1,082) and Hiiu (€1,071) counties. Year on year, wages and salaries increased the most in Lääne-Viru (8.4 percent) and Jõgeva (7.4 percent) counties, and declined the most in Lääne county (10.2 percent).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries and its change, 1st quarter 2017 – 3rd quarter 2020 Source: Statistics Estonia

"In the second quarter, average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased year on year in almost half of the economic activities, but in the third quarter, wages decreased only in trade (8.9 percent) and accommodation and food service activities (4.3 percent). These economic activities have been affected the most by the coronavirus and related restrictions," said Valma.

By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in information and communication (€2,545), financial and insurance activities (€2,389) and energy (€1,977).

Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in mining and quarrying (8.5 percent), information and communication (7.9 percent) and in professional, scientific and technical activities (6.7 percent).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries by economic activity (euros), 3rd quarter, 2019-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in state institutions and enterprises (€1,810) and enterprises owned by foreign private entities (€1,731).

"Compared to the third quarter of the previous year, gross wages and salaries increased the most in state institutions and enterprises and the least in enterprises owned by Estonian private entities," the analyst added.

More data on average wages is available in the Statistics Estonia statistical database.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

About us

