Statistics: Producer price index unchanged in October

A production line at a Liviko plant. Image is illustrative
A production line at a Liviko plant. Image is illustrative
In October, the producer price index of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for exports, was at the same level as in September. Compared to October 2019, the producer price index decreased by 1.9 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

According to Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, compared with September, the producer price index was affected more than average by price decreases in electricity supply and in the manufacture of dairy products and textile products. "The price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment and wood manufacturing had a reverse impact, which is why the total index did not change compared to the previous month," Šokman added.

Compared to October 2019, the index was affected more than average by price decreases in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of fuel oils and electronic equipment. The increase in prices in wood manufacturing and in the manufacture of peat products and gravel also had an impact on the index.

The export price index increased by 0.3 percent compared to September 2020. The prices of agricultural products, wood products and oil products increased the most. The biggest decrease was recorded in the prices of electricity, leather products and footwear, textile products and fabricated metal products. Compared to October 2019, the export price index fell by 5.3 percent. 

Compared with September 2020, the import price index decreased by 0.5 percent. The prices of timber and agricultural products, electricity and wearing apparel decreased more than average. The prices of mining and quarrying, fabricated metal products and motor vehicles increased the most. The import price index fell by 5.9 percent compared with October 2019.

 See also the dedicated section on prices.

More detailed data have been published in the statistical database. 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

