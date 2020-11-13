news

Unemployment rises by nearly 5,000 persons in the third quarter ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The manufacturing sector remains one of the largest employers in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
The manufacturing sector remains one of the largest employers in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In the third quarter of 2020, there were 54,300 unemployed persons in Estonia, which is 4,900 more than in the second quarter of the year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The labour force participation rate was 71.8 percent, the employment rate was 66.3 percent, and the unemployment rate was 7.7 percent.

Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Eveli Voolens said the unemployment rate was 3.8 percentage points higher than in the third quarter (July, August and September) of 2019. Most of the unemployed persons had been unemployed for less than half a year.

"34,100 unemployed persons were looking for either full-time or part-time work and 20,000 were looking for only full-time work. The number of long-term unemployed increased, and totalled 9,400," added Voolens.

In the third quarter, there were 652,700 employed persons, of whom 574,100 worked full-time and 78,600 worked part-time.

"Compared to the same time last year, the employment rate fell by 2.7 percentage points. It was highest for persons aged 25–49. While the number of part-time employed persons did not change much year on year, the number of persons employed full-time declined by 24,200," explained Voolens.

The female employment rate was 62.5 percent and the male employment rate 70.3 percent.

By economic activity, employment was highest in manufacturing, although it decreased year on year. However, in some economic activities, the number of employed persons increased: the most in construction.

The number of inactive persons in the third quarter amounted to 277,200, which is slightly more than a year ago. The main reasons for inactivity were retirement, studies and illness or disability. 

Employed persons by economic activity, 3rd quarter 2019, 3rd quarter 2020 (thousands). Source: Statistics Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:45

Government agrees 2+2, opening hours restrictions

08:16

Unemployment rises by nearly 5,000 persons in the third quarter

12.11

RIA: Speeding up election information system development increases costs

12.11

President appoints new environment minister

12.11

Madise: Plebiscite cannot result in repeal of Registered Partnership Act

12.11

North Estonia hospital appeals for blood donors

12.11

Coronavirus spreading in hobby groups in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

12.11

Design tender announced for Tallinn's Patarei complex museum development

12.11

Commerce chamber: Bill restricting foreign labor will harm economy

12.11

Health Board: 374 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12.11

Helme: Potential interior minister candidates named by media are wrong

12.11

Government still planning to hold marriage vote in spring 2021

12.11

Survey: Perceived threat of coronavirus increased among Estonian people

12.11

Narva moves schools to distance learning

12.11

Jüri Vips named Red Bull Turkish Grand Prix backup driver

12.11

Shipping line Eckerö adds Muuga-Vuosaari early morning departure

12.11

Pärnu spas full during weekends

12.11

Estonia makes UNSC call for new Belarus elections

12.11

Remembrance day saw ceremonies in Tallinn, Tapa

12.11

Coalition agrees on marriage definition question wording

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: