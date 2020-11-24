Diesel price rises above one euro per liter

Diesel prices in Estonia have risen above the one-euro-per-liter mark for the first time since spring.

A liter of diesel at pump now costs €1.039 per liter, having dipped just under a euro from the beginning of May.

This followed a slump in global oil prices, a slashing of domestic excise duties on diesel and the effects of the pandemic, making Estonia's diesel the cheapest in the Baltics where it had once been the most expensive.

One of the main factors behind the price rise is the approaching winter, which requires diesel fuel capable of withstanding temperatures of -26C and is mandatory at all filling stations from December to February; this type of diesel is more expensive to produce.

The general recent trend has also been for a rise in prices, from €0.949 in early October, to €0.969 at the end of that month, to €0.999 during November.

Diesel had cost €1.239 per liter in early spring.

The price of gasoline has remained stable in recent months at €1.229 per liter, ERR reports.

