Statistics: Motor fuel, food had biggest impact on consumer price index

The change of the consumer price index in September 2020 was -0.3 percent compared to August 2020 and -1.1 percent compared to September 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Year on year, goods were 0.7 percent and services 1.7 percent cheaper.

Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Viktoria Trasanov said compared to September 2019, the consumer price index was affected the most by decreases of diesel fuel and petrol, which were 26 percent and 7.8 percent cheaper.

"Another significant contributor to the index change was housing services, as electricity that reached homes was 9 percent cheaper than last year. Plane tickets bought for September and accommodation services were nearly 23 percent cheaper," Trasanov added.

Compared to September 2019, food produce pices fell the most for potatoes (25 percent) and fresh vegetables (12 percent) and increased for baby food (11.3 percent) and crisps (10.6 percent).

Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 5.7 percent and non-regulated prices rose by 0.2 percent year on year.

Compared to August, in September, the consumer price index was affected the most by the price decrease of food, mainly on account of 11.4 percent cheaper vegetables and 6.3 percent cheaper fruit, as well as by the end of sales of clothing and footwear.

