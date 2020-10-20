news

Industrial producer price index drops following electricity price fall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Cell factory.
Estonian Cell factory. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The industrial output producer price index fell by 0.4 percent in September, compared with August, and by 2.4 percent on year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in September, as compared with August, the producer price index had been affected most by price falls in electricity and heat energy supply, and in the manufacture of electrical equipment, food products and plastic products.

"Price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index," said Šokman.

Compared with September 2019, the index was affected the most by price falls in electricity and heat energy supply, and in the manufacture of fuel oils and electronic equipment. Price increase in the manufacture of textiles also had an impact on the index.

Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, September 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

 

Compared with August 2020, export price index decreased by 0.5 percent. The prices of oil products, electricity and electrical equipment decreased the most, while the prices of agricultural products, leather products and footwear, and garments increased the most. Compared to September 2019, the export price index decreased by 5.9 percent.

The import price index remained at the same level compared with August 2020. The prices of oil products and electricity decreased more than average, while the prices of leather products and footwear, agricultural products and garments increased more than average. The import price index decreased by 5.8 percent compared with September 2019.

Further detailed data is available on Statistics Estonia's webpage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus, two deaths in last 24 hours Updated

14:20

Center, EKRE fail to reach agreement on cause of government crisis

14:15

Old Town souvenir shops struggling to survive amidst tourism crisis

13:42

Tallinn midtown 2035: Bicycles and scooters to be fastest vehicles

13:19

Opinion: Government will last until next local government election

12:59

Kersti Kaljulaid: Polish-Estonian relations strong, Belarus progress needed

12:31

Supreme Court rejects president's pension reform bill appeal Updated

12:16

President signs pension reform bill into law following court decision

11:58

Culture Step recommendations: October 18-25

11:31

Tartu to hold annual Christmas village but market will be shortened

10:56

Minister: No political party may hold an unconstitutional worldview

10:21

Margus Hunt rejoins Cincinnati Bengals

09:59

Tallinn virtual summit: US pledges €1 billion to Three Seas region

09:28

Industrial producer price index drops following electricity price fall

08:57

Pair charged with causing Laagna tee fatal accident to appear in court

08:36

Kontaveit starts WTA Ostrava with victory

19.10

Kert Kingo appointed chair of Riigikogu select committee

19.10

Foresight Center predicts drastic increase in Health Insurance Fund deficit

19.10

Omniva: Estonian consumers increasingly prefer local, European e-commerce

19.10

UP Invest to merge with parent company, Sven Nuutmann to leave

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: