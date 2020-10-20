Industrial producer price index drops following electricity price fall

The industrial output producer price index fell by 0.4 percent in September, compared with August, and by 2.4 percent on year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in September, as compared with August, the producer price index had been affected most by price falls in electricity and heat energy supply, and in the manufacture of electrical equipment, food products and plastic products.

"Price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact on the index," said Šokman.

Compared with September 2019, the index was affected the most by price falls in electricity and heat energy supply, and in the manufacture of fuel oils and electronic equipment. Price increase in the manufacture of textiles also had an impact on the index.

Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, September 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared with August 2020, export price index decreased by 0.5 percent. The prices of oil products, electricity and electrical equipment decreased the most, while the prices of agricultural products, leather products and footwear, and garments increased the most. Compared to September 2019, the export price index decreased by 5.9 percent.

The import price index remained at the same level compared with August 2020. The prices of oil products and electricity decreased more than average, while the prices of leather products and footwear, agricultural products and garments increased more than average. The import price index decreased by 5.8 percent compared with September 2019.

Further detailed data is available on Statistics Estonia's webpage.

