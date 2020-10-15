Estonian theaters were visited more than 1.2 million times in 2019

news

On October 14, a yearbook "Theater Life in 2019" was presented and together with it, an overview of the theater statistics of the previous year.

In short, it can be said that in 2019, theaters in Estonia were visited over 1,273,303 million times (Estonia has a population of 1.3 million people), theaters gave 7,047 performances and there were 601 shows.

On average, there were 184 spectators per show, it was possible to choose between 19 different plays each day and on average, 3,489 visitors came to theaters every day, which is the highest number in the last five years.

Moreover, the numbers of shows in the repertoire increase from 540 to 610 and new shows increased from 196 to 222.

Interatioal performances had the largest number of spectators at 58.5 percent of all theater visits, followed by visits to musical performances which made up 16.3 percent of the total and multi-genre performances with 11.2 percent. Less than 10 percent were visits to dance performances - 9.5 percent and visits to puppet and object theater productions were 4.6 percent.

In the statistics of 2019, there were 65 theaters which handed over their data. Among them, the most visited theaters were the Estonia in Tallinn (157,363), Vanemuine in Tartu (152,601) and the Estonian Drama Theater in Tallinn (100,898). From the private institutions, stand-up theater POINT (37,646), Tartu Uus Teater (29,261) and Piip and Tuut Theater (31,979) attracted the most spectators.

In addition to the growing interest in performance activities, in 2019 the contribution of Estonian theaters to the wider cultural life was also significant. If festivals, concerts, balls, film evenings, lecture series and workshops are added to theaters' performance activities, it can be said that theaters contributed to 8,900 cultural events with 1.43 million visitors.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

