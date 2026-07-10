Exports rise 9 percent in May as trade deficit narrows

Exports of goods from Estonia increased by 9 percent year on year in May, Statistics Estonia reported.

Exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by 5 percent, while imports of goods rose by 4 percent over the same period.

Exported goods were worth over €1.7 billion and imports €1.9 billion at current prices, resulting in a trade deficit of €224 million, down €63 million, or 22 percent, from a year earlier.

Commenting on the results, Jane Leppmets, foreign trade statistics analyst with Statistics Estonia, said that intra-EU exports of goods were up by 13 percent while intra-EU imports grew by 9 percent. "There was a decline in extra-EU trade with exports decreasing by 3 percent and imports by 16 percent. The fall in extra-EU imports of goods was influenced by the high reference base of May last year, which was due to large-scale transactions in the defense sector in May a year ago," Leppmets said via a press release.

Goods of Estonian origin represented 62 percent of total exports

In May, re-exports increased by 15 percent while exports of Estonian-origin goods went up by 5 percent year on year. Estonian-origin goods accounted for 62 percent of exports, down from 64 percent a year earlier. The primary exports were electrical equipment, wood products, and agricultural and food products.

Exports of Estonian-origin mechanical appliances and electrical equipment rose the most, by €17 million and €16 million respectively, while wood products and agricultural and food products fell by €7 million and €6 million respectively.

Foreign trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Electrical equipment (15 percent of total exports), mineral products (12 percent) and agricultural and food products (11 percent) were the top exports in May. Mineral product exports rose by €78 million, or 64 percent, and mechanical appliances by €31 million, or 25 percent, year on year.

Finland (15 percent of total exports), Latvia (13 percent) and Lithuania (10 percent) were Estonia's main export markets in May. The greatest increase was recorded in exports to the Netherlands, which rose by €39 million, or 67 percent, due to more exports of mineral products. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Singapore, which fell by €36 million, or 96 percent, due to fewer exports of mineral products.

Estonia's top import partner in May was Finland

Transport equipment and electrical equipment (14 percent each), agricultural and food products (12 percent) and mineral products (12 percent) were the main imports in May.

Mineral product imports rose by €63 million, or 38 percent, and electrical equipment imports by €41 million, or 18 percent. Finland (13 percent) was Estonia's top import partner, followed by Latvia, Germany and Lithuania (10 percent each).

Mineral products were mainly imported from Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, while transport equipment came mostly from Germany. Imports from Finland rose by €40 million, or 18 percent, and from Sweden by €29 million, or 21 percent. Imports from the Republic of South Africa fell by €46 million, or 99 percent, and from the U.S. by €44 million, or 67 percent, reflecting the major defense-related transactions which took place in May 2025.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here, here and here.

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