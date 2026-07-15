Ardo Hansson: The importunate chink of grasshoppers and the silent majority

Personal difficulties and general satisfaction can exist simultaneously in any country. Eurobarometer results suggest that this is exactly the case in Estonia today, writes Ardo Hansson.

I recently came across a fresh Eurobarometer survey commissioned by the European Parliament, in which around a thousand people in Estonia were interviewed. Respondents were asked a wide range of questions about their family, Estonia and the European Union, as well as prospects and challenges. Four answers stood out to me.

First, people were asked whether they are optimistic or pessimistic about Estonia's future. A full 62 percent said they are very or fairly optimistic. Thirty‑three percent were very or fairly pessimistic, and five percent did not know.

Even more striking was the assessment of personal prospects. As many as 78 percent said they are rather optimistic about their own and their family's future. Only 17 percent were pessimistic.

Third, respondents were asked about satisfaction with their quality of life. Three‑quarters of Estonians — 75 percent — said they are very or fairly satisfied with their lives. Twenty‑three percent were dissatisfied.

Finally, respondents were asked whether Estonia has benefited overall from EU membership. A full 80 percent agreed, while only 13 percent disagreed.

"As many as 78 percent said they are rather optimistic about their own and their family's future."

These are not the answers one might expect from someone who forms their view of Estonia mainly through daily headlines, social media or political disputes. Following those, one might easily get the impression that Estonia has failed in almost every important area, that the economy is in constant crisis and the government is making mistakes at every turn. Based on such debate, one would expect far more pessimistic responses.

How is it possible that public discussion paints one picture of Estonia, while Estonians themselves describe a very different reality?

More than two hundred years ago, Anglo‑Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke described a similar phenomenon in his famous work "Reflections on the Revolution in France", which he believed distorted political debate in England at the time.

During the years of the French Revolution, one could easily get the impression in London that revolutionary ideas had swept through the entire society. Burke argued that this impression was misleading. The loudest voices did not necessarily represent the majority — they were simply the most audible. He expressed this idea with an image that has become part of political thought:

"Because half a dozen grasshoppers under a fern make the field ring with their importunate chink, whilst thousands of great cattle, reposed beneath the shadow of the British oak, chew the cud and are silent, pray do not imagine that those who make the noise are the only inhabitants of the field."

Burke's point was not so much a criticism of outspoken people as a warning to everyone else: the noise level of public debate should not be confused with the actual mood of society.

The same risk exists in Estonia today. In the public sphere, those who speak most sharply, simplify the most and offer the bleakest generalisations inevitably get more attention. A single bad economic headline, a company's difficulties or one weaker statistical indicator can quickly be turned into "proof" of national decline.

Meanwhile, positive developments often fade into the background. A significant drop in inflation (the second lowest in the euro area according to preliminary June data), rapid income growth, new investments, business success stories or strong labour‑market indicators do not fit well with a crisis narrative.

Bad news almost always attracts more attention than good news. And people who work, raise children, build companies and are generally proud of their country rarely feel the need to announce it publicly every day.

This does not mean, of course, that everyone is doing well. There are many people in Estonia for whom coping remains a serious concern. Some have lost their jobs, some struggle with health issues, some feel they have not yet recovered from recent price increases. These worries are real, and no statistical average can fully convey the diversity of people's lives.

This is precisely where opinion surveys become valuable. They do not replace personal stories or concerns, but they help assess something else — the general mood of society. And that mood may be far more balanced than public debate suggests.

Personal difficulties and general satisfaction can exist simultaneously. Eurobarometer results indicate that this is exactly the case in Estonia today. The majority of respondents believe in the future of themselves, their families and their country.

"These worries are real, and no statistical average can fully convey the diversity of people's lives."

The same applies to Estonians' views of the European Union. Public debate often suggests that the EU has become mainly a source of bureaucracy, regulation and problems, and that Estonia has gained little from membership. Yet the Eurobarometer survey shows that 80 percent of Estonians view EU membership positively overall. Here too, it is worth distinguishing the loudest opinions from what most people actually think.

This is an important insight. A society in which three‑quarters of people are rather satisfied with their lives, nearly two‑thirds look optimistically to Estonia's future and four‑fifths see benefits in EU membership is not a society living in crisis or losing hope.

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