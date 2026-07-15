SEB Bank chief: Estonia's economy showing early recovery

There are signs of recovery in Estonia's economy, SEB Bank chairman Allan Parik said while commenting on the bank's first‑half results. SEB Bank Group ended the first half of 2026 with a profit of €83.8 million, slightly below the €86.2 million earned in the first half of 2025.

"Despite a still volatile external environment, we're seeing clearer signs of recovery in Estonia's economy. Companies' willingness to invest has grown, though more slowly than we hoped at the start of the year. Private customers remain highly active in the home‑loan and leasing markets, and interest in investing is still strong. These developments supported SEB's solid half‑year results," Parik said in a press release.

SEB's loan portfolio in Estonia grew 8.1 percent year‑on‑year, reaching €8 billion for the first time.

Companies are borrowing actively

"We're seeing growth across all customer segments, confirming a recovery in economic activity. The first half of the year was particularly strong for corporate clients, with the volume of loans and leases issued to companies up 58 percent year‑on‑year. Growth also continued among small and medium‑sized enterprises, where new financing increased 32 percent. In the first six months, SEB financed the growth plans of more than 3,000 companies," Parik said.

Private‑customer activity also remained high. In the first half of the year, SEB issued €442 million in new loans and leases to private clients — 12 percent more than a year earlier.

The home‑loan market was active throughout the half‑year, with the bank issuing loans for more than 2,500 home purchases. Home‑changers increasingly shaped the market, seeking larger or more energy‑efficient homes, while buying activity was concentrated mainly on the secondary market.

In the first six months of the year, the average home‑loan amount at SEB rose to around €150,000, confirming consumers' growing confidence and demand for high‑quality, well‑located real estate, Parik noted.

Volume of deposits increasing

Growth also continued in the vehicle market, with new leasing to private customers up 54 percent year‑on‑year — a sign of recovery after a more subdued period.

SEB customer deposits grew 3.2 percent over the year, reaching €6.9 billion. Growth was driven mainly by private customers, whose deposits increased 4.9 percent.

"This shows that Estonians continue to value financial security and are paying attention to growing their savings," Parik said.

SEB Bank Group ended the first half of 2026 with a profit of €83.8 million (compared with €86.2 million in the first half of 2025). Group operating income reached €144.1 million (€148.4 million in the first half of 2025), and operating expenses €46 million (up from €44.4 million). The Group reduced expected credit losses by €2.5 million (compared with a €0.7 million increase a year earlier). Income tax amounted to €16.8 million (compared with €17.1 million).

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