Estonia's retail turnover heads down again after short revival

Retail trade enterprises generated €947 million in sales revenue in May. Compared with the same month in 2025, sales volume declined by 1 percent, while it remained unchanged from April.

According to Johanna Linda Pihlak, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, the sales volume of retail trade enterprises, which had been growing since the beginning of the year, declined in May.

"This was driven by stores selling manufactured goods where sales volume fell 5 percent compared with May last year. The last time sales volume declined at stores selling manufactured goods was in November 2025," Pihlak said.

"Sales volume at grocery stores did not return to growth in May and remained at the same level as in May last year," Pihlak noted.

The growth in sales volume at companies engaged in retail sales of motor fuel continued in May, increasing 2 percent compared with the same month last year.

"It's worth noting that the data does not cover only motor fuel sales, but total sales, which also include revenue from food service as well as other goods and services," the leading analyst added.

Compared with April, the sales volume of retail trade enterprises remained unchanged in May. Based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, sales volume decreased 2 percent from the previous month.

During the first five months of this year, the sales volume of retail trade enterprises increased 4 percent compared with the same period last year.

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