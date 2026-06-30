X!

Estonia's retail turnover heads down again after short revival

News
A shopper in a department store.
A shopper in a department store. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Retail trade enterprises generated €947 million in sales revenue in May. Compared with the same month in 2025, sales volume declined by 1 percent, while it remained unchanged from April.

According to Johanna Linda Pihlak, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, the sales volume of retail trade enterprises, which had been growing since the beginning of the year, declined in May.

"This was driven by stores selling manufactured goods where sales volume fell 5 percent compared with May last year. The last time sales volume declined at stores selling manufactured goods was in November 2025," Pihlak said.

"Sales volume at grocery stores did not return to growth in May and remained at the same level as in May last year," Pihlak noted.

The growth in sales volume at companies engaged in retail sales of motor fuel continued in May, increasing 2 percent compared with the same month last year.

"It's worth noting that the data does not cover only motor fuel sales, but total sales, which also include revenue from food service as well as other goods and services," the leading analyst added.

Compared with April, the sales volume of retail trade enterprises remained unchanged in May. Based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, sales volume decreased 2 percent from the previous month.

During the first five months of this year, the sales volume of retail trade enterprises increased 4 percent compared with the same period last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Statistics Estonia

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Estonian experts do not see possibility of lower defense spending in the near future

14:10

Gallery: Major embroidery exhibition opens in Viljandi

13:24

Estonia's retail turnover heads down again after short revival

13:06

Art historian says removing art will not erase difficult history

12:45

Eesti 200 leader says Estonia cannot cut deficit early while war continues

12:00

Study: Coastal cold spells intensifying in the warming Baltic Sea

11:17

Estonian Free Party to try hand at politics again but might sit out 2027 elections

10:31

Europe's heat wave may push grain prices higher

09:45

Estonia may allow voting at 16 in next European Parliament elections

08:59

Gallery: Tallinn Linnahall grand tapestry renovation begins

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.06

Estonian mobility unicorn Bolt reaches profit for the first time

29.06

Study: Estonian residents are becoming increasingly non‑religious

29.06

First Tallinn trolleybus lines to reopen in July

29.06

Manor loses heritage status after rare murals destroyed

29.06

Research: Fear also causes Estonian women to alter their movements

29.06

Estonian beaches' water quality trailing other EU countries

28.06

Estonia's Baltic Defense Line section taking shape in Setomaa's forests

08:20

Mixed waste collection to became sharply more expensive from July 1

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

28.06

Tartu protesters rally against Swedish 'trash' in Estonian jails

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo