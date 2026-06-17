X!

Fuel sellers warned publicly commenting on prices can affect competition

News
Gas station pumps.
Gas station pumps. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Competition Authority has recommended that fuel retailers not publicly comment on fuel prices or possible price changes to avoid breaking commercial rules. The agency said it would not restrict companies' public communications.

The agency sent fuel retailers a recommendation drawing attention to the competition law risks associated with price signals given in public communications.

It wants to prevent situations where companies' public comments about fuel prices or future price changes could reduce the commercial uncertainty of market participants and influence competition, thereby leading to violations.

"The recommendation does not restrict companies' public communication, but draws attention to situations where comments may give competitors signals about future price changes or strategy," said Eugen Elison Kask, head of the Competition Protection Service. "Competition works better when companies shape their pricing policies independently and do not rely on competitors' hints or expectations."

In a press release, the authority noted that public comments and announcements by fuel retailers about the fuel market have become more frequent recently.

At the same time, public and market participants' interest in how fuel prices are formed and in the content of public messages concerning them has increased.

The agency said competition functions effectively above all when companies make their decisions independently and do not have information about their competitors' future intentions.

Public hints about price changes or market strategies may, however, provide guidance to competitors and reduce their uncertainty regarding future market behaviour, the press release noted.

"Therefore, the Competition Authority calls on companies to refrain from public price messages that may reduce the uncertainty necessary for competition to function," the statement added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Foreign ministry requests €700,000 from state for Middle East evacuation flights

16:40

Report: Estonia has missed the drone revolution

16:25

Report: Key Tallinn decisions made by small inner circle

15:46

Infortar opens Estonia's largest biogas plant in Pärnu County

15:43

Reform supports Bank of Estonia's proposal to reduce deficit

15:04

Center Party inches up in the polls

14:20

Best new Estonian food words announced

14:12

Fuel sellers warned publicly commenting on prices can affect competition

14:00

Estonia plans new power links to Finland and Latvia by 2040

13:19

Tallinn to finish two new schools this year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:47

Tallinn to get a new tram line

11:08

Instant ramen salmonellosis outbreak reaches Estonia

16.06

Marko Mihkelson: When Russia loses

11:26

New customs tax for third country packages applies from July 1

16.06

Estonian Taavet Hinrikus among new owners of NBA's Portland Trail Blazers

16.06

New Rail Baltica underpass to connect Tallinn's Ülemiste and Lasnamäe

16.06

Estonian PM vague on alumina shipping firm's Russia ties

16.06

NATO medics training for 'high-intensity battles' and mass casualties in Estonia

16.06

Four motherless bear cubs wandering Tartu County woods

08:32

Researcher: The future will resemble the feudal age if recent trends persist

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo