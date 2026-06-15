From August 1, Prisma will shut down its online store

Starting August 1, Estonian Prisma Peremarket retail chain will close the ePrisma online store. Orders from Prisma stores via Wolt can be placed until August 31.

The ePrisma services are closing because Finnish SOK is selling the Prisma retail chain in Estonia to a local retail cooperative, Coop Eesti Keskühistu. The ePrisma platform is an internal system of previous owner, so it was technically impossible to include it in the deal.

The ePrisma ordering system on the website, in-store pickup, and home delivery will operate until July 31. The deliveries via Wolt delivery service will continue until the end of August. After ePrisma is closed, customers will still have access to the Prisma website, where they can view product information, and log into their Prisma Konto account, but they will no longer be able to place orders.

The shutdown of home delivery means that, as of August 31, a unit employing 40 staff — mostly part-time — will cease operations. "Our goal is not to lay off such a number of employees but to offer most of them alternative positions in Prisma stores," said Juri Ljaskin, Acting Regional Manager of Prisma Estonia.

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