Finnish SOK sells Prisma supermarkets to Coop Estonia

Finnish retail group SOK is selling the 13 Prisma Peremarket stores it operates in Estonia to Coop.

The transaction still requires approval from the Estonian Competition Authority and is expected to be completed in 2026, the companies said. The Central Finnish Cooperative Society (SOK) and Coop Eesti Keskühistu (Coop Estonia) have agreed not to disclose the terms of the deal.

Once the transaction is approved, the Prisma Peremarket stores in Estonia will become Coop stores and 700 Prisma employees will transfer to Coop.

Until then, all Prisma Estonia stores will continue operating as usual and there will be no significant changes to product assortments, the parties confirmed.

The deal does not affect Sokos Hotel Viru, which will continue operating as normal.

Coop is Estonia's largest grocery retail chain, with a network of more than 300 stores across the country.

Explaining the acquisition, Rainer Rohtla, chairman of the management board of Coop Estonia, said Coop's market share in Tallinn has been relatively low compared with competitors as the company has historically focused on other regions of Estonia.

"We have been looking for a suitable opportunity for some time to increase our market share in Tallinn. The acquisition of Prisma Peremarket gives us the opportunity to significantly expand our market share and make Coop more accessible to residents of the capital," Rohtla said.

Prisma Peremarket has operated in Estonia since 2000. The chain has a total of 13 stores in Tallinn and Harju County, as well as in Tartu, Narva and Rapla. Prisma Peremarket is part of the Finnish retail group S-Group.

Coop is Estonia's largest and oldest grocery and everyday goods retail chain, consisting of 18 local consumer cooperatives and a central cooperative coordinating their activities. The group operates 320 stores across Estonia.

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