Estonian stores constantly introducing new security measures to combat theft

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have recorded a 10 percent rise in shoplifting incidents over the past year, most of which were organized by so-called professionals. In addition to CCTV systems, stores are constantly introducing new security measures to combat theft.

In addition to security camera systems, real-time monitoring and active intervention, stores in Estonia are increasingly using new measures, including security tags, to catch thieves. While security tags have long been attached to bottles of alcohol, household appliances and clothing items, they can now also be regularly found on everyday goods such as packets of coffee, energy drinks and chocolate bars.

"There have also been major changes in the security tag market. There are security features that customers may not notice. They are used on salt, expensive minced meat and expensive shashlik and baked goods. Anything that is very expensive and people want to buy but can also get cheaply on the secondary market. We look at which product groups have the highest losses, which ones thieves have taken a shine to and what is happening on the market. We continuously change what we secure and what we don't," said Katrin Kuusk, supermarket chain Selver's internal control manager.

The self-service checkouts common in many large stores have tempted even regular customers to take a few items home without paying for them.

"A typical example is when certain products are not scanned at the self-service checkout, although most are scanned. Effective controls can, however, detect these items," said Kaimo Niitaru, Prisma's assortment and procurement director.

"After we added the option of only being able to leave the self-service area with a receipt, thefts in that zone have fallen by over 40 percent. Leaving with a receipt has disciplined consumer behavior," Niitaru added.

Prisma said they are able to prevent around three-quarters of shoplifting attempts, but five to ten thefts are still recorded every day, with the value of goods taken ranging from €25 to €700.

"If we look at the figures for 2025 compared to 2024, the number of detected thefts has increased by 14 percent," Niitaru noted.

Selver prevents the theft of around €200,000 in goods on average each year. However, according to the supermarket chain's security team's estimates, the actual amount stolen is much higher.

"This market [for stolen goods] has fallen completely into the hands of professionals. There are a few large groups operating, who employ their own thieves, who are specialists, who are quick and who know what to take – they have been given a task," said Kuusk.

"This year, 6,104 cases of shoplifting have been registered with the PPA, which is 634 more than at the same time last year. And of those 6,104, nearly 5,100 were committed by individuals who are systematic thieves, i.e., people who have committed at least three thefts during the year," said Anders Allandi, head of the PPA's East Harju procedural unit.

The police confirmed that shoplifters will be prosecuted.

"We are increasingly trying to practice summary proceedings, whereby the person receives their punishment quickly," Allandi noted.

