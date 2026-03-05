Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

Thefts in Estonia reached their highest level in a decade in 2025, even as overall crime dipped slightly, according to the Ministry of Justice's latest crime overview.

Property crimes rose 2 percent last year. The most common were thefts, followed by fraud and embezzlement, according Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs figures.

Most thefts (7,095 cases) occurred in stores, with the majority committed by repeat offenders caught stealing three or more times. Authorities also recorded 5,340 thefts from homes and 128 vehicle thefts.

By county, the highest number of thefts per 10,000 residents was recorded in Tartu County (102).

Overall, 28,033 crimes were registered in Estonia in 2025, 1 percent fewer than in 2024.

Crimes against persons fell by 4 percent on year. Most violent offenses involved physical abuse, with 5,209 cases recorded in 2025, or 203 fewer than the year before.

Police recorded 28 homicides and attempted murders last year, compared with 33 in 2024.

Reported cases involving serious bodily injury rose sharply to 81, meanwhile, up from 34 the previous year.

By county, the highest rate of violent crime per 10,000 residents in 2025 was recorded in Ida-Viru County (104).

Traffic crimes fell 5 percent last year, with registered cases down 146 on year to total 2,568. Most involved driving under the influence or repeated driving without a valid license.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!