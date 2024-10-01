X!

Southern Estonia sees sharp increase in thefts in recent months

Police car.
Police car. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Since August, the number of thefts that have occurred in Southern Estonia has gone up significantly. Police have managed to catch several of the culprits with the help of public surveillance cameras.

A van with foreign license plates has once again been spotted around several cities and villages in Southern Estonia recently, along with individuals that have been prowling around and taking pictures of houses.

Later it has turned out that these places were targets of thefts, with stolen items including a ride-on lawnmower, an ATV, a boat and even expensive tools.

"Today we can confirm that yes, foreign thieves may be behind these thefts," said Tamar Tamm, chief of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Southeastern Police Department. "And of course there are frequently domestic thieves as well, from within Estonia, who become more active. Dark fall nights can be an advantage for them."

According to police, it is recordings from surveillance cameras installed in small towns and villages that have recently helped them catch the culprits behind the thefts.

In the village of Eoste, near Põlva, thieves have been tracked down with the help of cameras as well.

"We've installed security cameras in several locations," explained Andu Hanson, village elder of Eoste and Valgesoo. "The recordings come into the home. It's like a neighborhood watch; it's all interconnected. Someone may see a stranger somewhere, or that there's someone out there."

Hanson said that the police have also come to review camera footage, as well as searched for people.

"And suspicious cars have been seen in [people's] yards, and their license plates have been picked up because the cameras are continuously recording," he continued. "We're fortunate in that regard, because [the system] retains footage for six to seven months."

To better protect their property, police urge homeowners to check on their security systems as well as move vehicles and items that could be easy targets for theft to more secure locations.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

