Retailers call for AI-based face recognition to combat shoplifting

News
Store interior.
Store interior. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Retailers in Estonia hope to be able to install in-store security cameras which would deploy AI-based facial recognition tech, following a spate of organized shoplifting, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Thursday.

However, the Data Protection Inspectorate (Andmekaitse inspektsioon) says that under current law, putting in place tech of this kind would violate privacy requirements.

Speaking on behalf of the The Retailers' Association (Kaupmeeste liit), CEO of the Kaubamaja department store Erkki Laugus said: "Our concept is to use facial recognition to identify individuals who are consistently involved in shoplifting, essentially committing thefts on a daily basis, so we can quickly locate them and either prevent their illegal activities or apprehend them more effectively."

However at present in Estonia, automatic facial recognition without consent is not permitted under law.

Data Protection Inspectorate head of tech Urmo Parm said: "We're not just talking about the thieves or criminals that need to be found."

"To identify them in a public space or store among other shoppers, scanning everyone in the store would be needed. This crosses the boundary of fundamental rights violations as they are today," Parm went on.

Laidi Surva, undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice, concurred, telling AK: "This is also stated in the Council of Europe's guidelines for using biometric data."

"Automatic recognition and any decision-making based on that are not currently permitted in Estonia, or in the EU more broadly," Surva went on.

"Facial recognition can certainly be one way to catch thieves, but there are other solutions," she added.

Shoplifting has surged since the Covid pandemic, with stores losing most to professional gangs operating systematically.

Erkki Laugus called for legal clarity first.

"We need to sit down with stakeholders, discuss what is reasonable and what is not, where the societal interest lies, and what makes sense to implement from this technology," he said.

To that end, a meeting is scheduled a fortnight from now, AK reported, which will bring together private security firms, the Retailers' Association, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Data Protection Inspectorate.

A recent edition of ETV investigative show "Pealtnägija" investigated the spike in shoplifting seen in recent years. Ministry of Justice data shows that last year there was a 39 percent increase in theft from stores, with claimed total losses exceeding €15 million

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Iida-Mai Einmaa.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Via Baltica highway expansion projects remain on track

13:56

Firefighters bring Ida-Viru County landfill blaze under Control

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

13:19

Estonia's defense sector aiming for €1 billion annual revenues by 2030

12:55

Northeastern Estonia declared fire risk zone

12:54

Ticket prices to go up for domestic flights from June

12:24

Competition watchdog looking into long waiting times in orthodontia

11:52

Expert: Narva River buoys seizure standard Russian provocation

11:49

Tartu University acquires stake in company that uses AI to diagnose cancer

11:49

Tour of Estonia 2024 cycle race to hit streets of Tartu this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo