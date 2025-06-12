Amid shoplifting surge, supermarkets step up use of anti-theft devices

Supermarkets in Estonia are being targeted by increasingly brazen repeat shoplifters. This year, police have already registered more than 3,200 shoplifting incidents — 600 more than during the same period last year.

Shoppers may have noticed anti-theft devices on completely unexpected items in stores lately.

While they've long been used on alcohol and household electronics, supermarkets are now tagging even items like coffee beans amid the uptick in thefts.

Stores are trying to fight back by implementing additional security measures.

"Over the past year, we've been experimenting with quite a few new devices we haven't used before, such as nets on packages of coffee, and anti-theft lids on energy drinks," said Rimi Estonia operations manager Jelena Litvinovitš. "And we're seeing that it works."

In addition to large RFID tags, stores are also using security devices and measures not visible to shoppers. Retailers have poured more money into sensors and security cameras — and the numbers show they've got good reason to do so.

"This year, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has registered a total of 3,276 shoplifting-related incidents — that's 610 more than by the same time last year," said Anders Allandi, head of the Case Processing Unit at the Ida-Harju Police Department. "And nearly 60 percent of these incidents were committed by individuals who have shoplifted at least three times this year."

Store chains likewise say it's the repeat shoplifters who are giving them the most trouble.

"Ten years ago, a thief still looked pretty down and out, and was stealing for personal use," noted Katrin Kuusk, head of loss prevention at Selver. "But nowadays, they're businessmen, so to speak. They work for their employer, steal in large quantities and quickly pocket a little cash. That's exactly how it is."

According to police, they only just arrested one such self-styled merchant on Tuesday, who had been selling stolen groceries on social media.

Supermarkets believe Estonia's Penal Code should be amended to make it easier to hold shoplifters accountable. The police disagree.

"I don't think this problem can necessarily be resolved through criminal law," Allandi acknowledged. "The individuals committing these acts may not be swayed by any penalties imposed. In some cases, this is more of a social issue that needs to be addressed much more broadly."

He added that there are cases where, when speaking with a shoplifter, the police are able to pinpoint the root cause and address the reason why the person started shoplifting in the first place.

