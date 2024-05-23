Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

Russia's border guard removed more than 20 buoys demarcating shipping lanes from the Narva River on Thursday (May 23), Estonia's PPA said. The government is seeking clarification.

Twenty-four floating markers were removed by the Russian border guard at around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Police and Boarder Guard Board (PPA) said in a statement.

Buoys have been installed on the river for decades to prevent navigation errors.

Estonia installed the markers in its waters based on the State Borders Act and the buoys' location were agreed by the border agencies in 2022.

However, this year Russia disagreed with the locations of approximately half of the 250 markers. Some of those removed on Thursday morning were those disputed by Russia.

The first 50 were placed in the Narva River 10 days ago on May 13.

Eerik Purgel, head of the PPA's Eastern Prefecture, said Russia has not yet explained its actions.

"The Police and Border Guard Board will contact the Russian Border Guard and request clarifications on the removal of the buoys and return of buoys. The Police and Border Guard Board expects evidence from Russia that the position of the shipping route agreed so far has changed and, if they are not presented, we will continue to install buoys," he said in a statement.

"Whereas the temporary control line is permanently marked at the land border, the riverbed changes over time, which is why we recheck the marking of the shipping routes every spring. While before the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the installation of buoys largely passed by mutual agreement, then from 2023 Russia does not agree with Estonia's positions regarding the location of the buoys. We decided to release the floating marks into the water for the summer season according to the 2022 agreement, because they are necessary to avoid navigational errors, so that our fishermen and other hobbyists do not accidentally wander into Russian waters," Purgel said.

Government seeking clarity

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's weekly press conference on Thursday that this is a border incident and the exact circumstances are being clarified.

"We will approach this case in a sober, balanced way, engaging with allies where necessary. We see a broader pattern of Russian actions trying to sow anxiety," she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the incident must be approached very calmly as Russia is behaving provocatively. Looking at Russia's behavior in recent years, the incident fits the pattern, he said.

Tsahkna said other border incidents have occurred in recent years, such as airspace violations.

