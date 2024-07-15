Estonia proposes joint Narva River bed survey with Russia

Narva River.
Narva River. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday proposed that Estonia and Russia jointly survey the Narva River as "one way of resolving the differences" over stolen buoys.

The suggestion was made by the ministry after it summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to present a diplomatic note.

"Through diplomatic notes, Estonia has demanded an explanation from Russia for the removal of 25 buoys on the night of May 23. In its replies, Russia has claimed that Estonia installed the buoys in question in Russian waters. Estonia does not agree with this claim," the MFA said in a statement.

"Russia has not presented any materials supporting its interpretation that the buoys were allegedly on Russian territory."

In its note, Estonia stated that the countries "apparently" have a different understanding of the route of the fairway, which is also the basis for the border line between Estonia and Russia.

As the state of natural bodies of water can change over decades as a result of natural conditions, Estonia proposed a joint survey of the body of water. The most recent survey of the bed of the Narva River took place nearly 20 years ago.

"Estonia certainly does not agree to resolving these differences in a way where instead of a peaceful dialogue, the buoys are removed under the cover of night. In its diplomatic communication, Estonia has called on Russia to resolve the possible differences over the precise location of the buoys in a balanced way. A joint survey of the fairway would be one way of resolving the differences," the statement said.

The Ministry said the results would not call into question the validity of the temporary control line between Estonia and Russia, but would provide a new and objective basis to rule out any ambiguity. It has been suggested the survey take place in August at the latest.

If the river does not have markers it can be dangerous for boats as they can cross the border by accident.

If Russia rejects the proposal, the ministry said Estonia will continue to consider the location of the fairway based on the measurements made in 2005-2006. It will then replace the buoys necessary for navigation in Estonian waters.

Editor: Helen Wright

