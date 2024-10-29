MFA hands Russia another diplomatic note about stolen buoys

Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires on Tuesday (October 29) and presented a diplomatic note about 25 buoys removed from the Narva River this spring.

In the note, the MFA said as Russia did not agree to a new survey of the fairway, it must be assumed that the current route is based on existing information and practices.

"In decades of practice, both sides have accepted the current route of the fairway and thereby the location of the border line between Estonia and Russia. It has also made it possible to create clear and secure navigation areas for all vessels on the Narva River," the MFA said.

On May 23, the Russian border guard removed 25 buoys from Estonian waters used to demarcate the border between the two counties.

In June, the MFA proposed a joint survey of the bed to resolve the differences of opinions on the location of the fairway.

Russia has not explained why it moved the buoys or returned them.

