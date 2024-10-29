X!

MFA hands Russia another diplomatic note about stolen buoys

News
Russian border guards removing the buoys.
Russian border guards removing the buoys. Source: PPA
News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires on Tuesday (October 29) and presented a diplomatic note about 25 buoys removed from the Narva River this spring.

In the note, the MFA said as Russia did not agree to a new survey of the fairway, it must be assumed that the current route is based on existing information and practices.

"In decades of practice, both sides have accepted the current route of the fairway and thereby the location of the border line between Estonia and Russia. It has also made it possible to create clear and secure navigation areas for all vessels on the Narva River," the MFA said.

On May 23, the Russian border guard removed 25 buoys from Estonian waters used to demarcate the border between the two counties.

In June, the MFA proposed a joint survey of the bed to resolve the differences of opinions on the location of the fairway.

Russia has not explained why it moved the buoys or returned them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:24

Ministry plans to have 1,250 MW of dispatchable capacity by 2035

15:42

Expert: Studded tires slowly becoming more environmentally friendly

15:29

Minister: Constitution cannot be amended before 2025 local elections

15:01

Expert: Growth not on the horizon if economy being bled dry using taxes

14:27

MFA hands Russia another diplomatic note about stolen buoys

14:21

Center Party leader: People's well-being should be a common goal in Estonia

13:57

Most of Estonia's public holidays to fall on weekdays in 2025

13:14

Haabersti Russian High School to remove Russian connection from name

12:55

Tartu 2024 Feature: Taking a step into the unknown along the Route Diverse

12:09

Tallinn wants state to fund new hospital's construction as consolidation condition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

28.10

Cafes, restaurants across Estonia to protest tax hikes on October 31

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.10

Wise chief executive fined £350,000 for breaking UK tax rules

28.10

Natalie Mets: I disagree that Tallinn's Old Town turning into ghetto

07:31

Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

08:42

Tallinn looking to increase security presence in Old Town

28.10

Prime minister: Goal is to stop Russian citizens from voting in a year's time

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo