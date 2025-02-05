X!

New monitoring center opens at Narva border guard station

The PPA's newly renovated border station in Narva.
The PPA's newly renovated border station in Narva. Source: PPA
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) can now monitor activities along the river border in real time after a renovated border guard station opened in Narva with a new surveillance and command center.

Currently, 70 percent of the Narva River – which separates Estonia and Russia – is covered by surveillance technology.

In a couple of years, the border guards will have a complete overview of everything happening on the river.

"From the command center, we can monitor all areas where cameras and surveillance technology have been installed. The construction of surveillance equipment and the installation of radar positions along the Narva River is still ongoing, but once completed, all monitoring data will be consolidated in the Narva command center. We have never had a 100-percent overview of the border. The more technology we have, the better the picture. Our goal, by the time the eastern border is fully developed, is to reach a situation where every centimeter of Estonia's border is monitored at all times," said Egert Belitšev, PPA director general.

The refurbished center also includes new modern working and living conditions.

The renovation of the Narva border station cost €7.5 million.

Editor: Helen Wright

