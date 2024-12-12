X!

EU gives Estonia €19.4 million to strengthen border security

News
Estonia's eastern border in Southeastern Estonia.
Estonia's eastern border in Southeastern Estonia. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

The European Commission will allocate €170 million to countries bordering Russia and Belarus to "enhance" border surveillance, strengthen the external border, and to counter the "weaponization" of migration by both countries.

Russia and Belarus have been directing irregular migrants to cross the EU's external borders since 2020.

The money can be used to upgrade electronic surveillance equipment, improve telecommunication networks, deploy mobile detection equipment and counter drone intrusions, ensuring real-time situational awareness and enhancing border patrols' mobility, a statement said.

Estonia will recieve €19.4 million, Finland €50 million, Latvia €17 million, Lithuania €15.4 million, Poland €52 million and Norway €16.4 million

A press release said Russia and Belarus: "Take advantage of people, using human beings in an act of hostility, disregarding their vulnerability. They use this hybrid warfare as a political tool to destabilize our societies, to undermine the unity of the EU and to jeopardize the safety and integrity of the Schengen area and the security of the Union as a whole."

President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Autocrats must never be allowed to use our European values against us."

In a tweet after speaking to Finnish Prime Minster Petteri Orpo she said the five countries are "bravely keeping our borders safe from threats of all forms coming from Russia and Belarus."

On Wednesday the commission agreed to adopt a communication to support countries bordering Russia and Belarus to counter hybrid threats to strengthen security at the EU's external borders.

These threats "pose new challenges" to the EU and member states must be ready to "act decisively," it said.

It was also agreed the countries could also restrict migrants' right to asylum in cases where Moscow and Minsk use them as instruments

Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have been the worst affected by the hybrid migration attack. Over 26,000 have tried to cross Poland's border this year, authorities say. A Polish soldier died after being stabbed at the border in the summer.

An attempt to pressure Finland last year resulted in the country closing almost all of its border crossings with Russia.

Estonia has been one of the least affected, but authorities say they are prepared. Officers from the Police and Border Guard (PPA) have assisted colleagues in Latvia and Lithuania.

Approximately 80 percent of Estonia's eastern border fence has been completed and the project is on course to meet its 2025 deadline.

The majority if Estonia's eastern border runs through the River Narva and Lake Peispi. Source: Ministry of Interior.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:25

Youth festivals to be merged with Estonia's Song and Dance festival in 2028

10:50

Eesti Energia to separate reserve power plants and liquid fuels

10:33

Estonia declares Asper Biogene data theft leader an international fugitive

10:26

Consumer protection amendment criticized by both consumers and traders

09:56

Minister backs EDF plan to boost active personnel, improve conscript quality

09:34

Marius Dirdal: Estonia-Norway cooperation contributing to European security

08:51

Riigikogu passes law banning solarium, tattoo parlor services to minors

08:14

Opposition: Tax hikes, service cuts, freezes to make 2025 a tough year

07:41

Thursday chilly, windy and with some snow daytime

07:25

EU gives Estonia €19.4 million to strengthen border security

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

10.12

Tallinn looking to introduce tourist tax

11.12

Electricity prices in Estonia to hit €542 per MWh on Thursday morning

10.12

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

11.12

Gallery: Tallinn's 'million-kroon' toilet replaced at Toompea

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

10.12

Andrus Pedai: 10,000 foreign students feasible target for Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo