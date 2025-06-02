X!

Estonia sends second police rotation to Latvia-Belarus border

News
A border guard on the Latvian-Belarusian border.
A border guard on the Latvian-Belarusian border. Source: Latvian Border Guard.
News

A second Estonian policing unit departed for Latvia on Monday to assist the Latvian border guard in stopping the flow of migrants crossing into the European Union from Belarus.

Migrants, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, have been crossing the border into the EU via Poland, Latvia and Lithuania since the spring of 2021 with the assistance of the Belarusian authorities.

The number of illegal crossings has risen in recent months and is now around 60 a day, public broadcaster LSM reports.

Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has sent several units to Latvia in recent years after receiving requests for help from its Latvian counterpart. The first rotation of the year, ESTPOL10, was deployed two weeks ago.

As the situation has not changed, a second unit has been sent to the Robežnieki border region in the southeast, the PPA said in a statement on Monday.

As before, Latvia requested a team of people with crowd control training, the agency added.

Veiko Kommusaar, the PPA's deputy director general for border management, said the situation on the border is a shared problem.  

"The first rotation of ESTPOL10 received nothing but praise from the Latvian Border Guard – they managed to catch both people who crossed the border illegally and one person on the spot who was involved in transporting illegal border crossers. I am convinced that in a few weeks I will hear similar praise for the second rotation," he said in a statement.

Kirill Shchepanov, head of the second rotation, said his experience as part of a previous deployment in 2023 will allow work to get underway quickly.

Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have been criticized by human rights groups for pushing migrants back rather than letting them claim asylum.

Ministers say the flow of people is a "hybrid attack" orchestrated with the backing of the Belarusian authorities. Several media investigations have supported this claim, as well as video footage of the Belarusian border guards cutting wire fences to allow migrants to cross into the EU.

Last year, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina told ERR News that people smugglers are becoming "smarter" and using more extreme tactics to try and move people to other EU countries, such as Germany, after crossing the border.

In 2024, while the EU overall saw a drop in irregular migrants, the "Eastern Borders route" – Belarus' border with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania – saw a 192 percent increase.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

FM: Georgia's foreign agent law 'another grim step' away from democracy

16:48

Minister: Estonia is a safe state for its Jewish residents

16:42

President: 'Essential' NATO members raise defense spending to 5%

16:16

International children's day shines light on bullying issues in Estonian schools

15:38

Eesti Energia sells €50 million worth of bonds

15:05

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

14:33

Decathlete Karel Tilga ninth in top Austrian competition

14:01

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

13:55

Estonia sends second police rotation to Latvia-Belarus border

13:25

Kristi Raik: Estonia and Japan – a strengthening partnership in a turbulent world

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

07:50

Gallery: Charity duck rally in Tallinn raises nearly half a million euros

08:27

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

01.06

Firefighters tackle Tallinn garbage dump blaze

31.05

Gallery: Hundreds march in Tallinn Pride Parade through Estonian capital

01.06

Tallinn's Pirita beach celebrates its centennial

11:04

Bus companies protest Tallinn's decision to move county stops out of Balti jaam

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo