Estonia sends police unit to Latvia-Belarus border after rise in migrant crossings

The Latvian-Belarusian border.
The Latvian-Belarusian border. Source: Latvian Border Guard.
Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Monday sent an 11-member unit to assist the Latvian border guard on the Belarusian border after an increase in illegal crossings.

The number of migrants trying to illegally cross the border rose throughout April, and, in recent weeks, reports of aggressive behaviour towards the Latvian border guards have been reported. A similar pattern has been observed in Lithuania, which recently deployed troops to the border.

Estonia responded to Latvia's request for assistance, something it has also done several times since 2021, when the border breaches started. This will be the 10th deployment to the Belarusian border to assist Latvia or Lithuania.

The PPA said current forecasts suggest the number of incidents is unlikely to decline in the near future. 

The Estonia unit (ESTPOL10) will be stationed in the Kaplava and Robežnieki areas in southern Latvia, where the increase in border crossings has been highest. ESTPOL9 worked in the same area last year.

ESTPOL10. Source: PPA

ESTPOL10's main task will be patrolling the border. The Latvian border guard specifically asked for a team with training and experience in crowd control.

Border Guard Director Veiko Kommusaar said Latvia's border with Belarus is a shared European Union and NATO border.

"Estonia is always ready to assist its friends and neighbors when called upon. In recent weeks, the number of border crossing attempts has surged, and it goes without saying that we will go to help," he said.

The official said gaining experience in "countering migration pressure" is important for the PPA. While there is currently no risk at Estonia's border, "that could change very quickly."

In previous years, Estonia has been used as a transit country for migrants wanting to travel onward to the Nordic countries.

Veiko Kommusaar . Source: PPA/Reelika Riimand

"We have deployed additional resources to South Estonia and the Tallinn area to prevent and obstruct possible attempts to move illegally through Estonia," Kommusaar added.

The team departed on Tuesday and will be in Latvia for two weeks. Another rotation will be sent if the situation requires it.

Illegal crossing along the Belarusian border, from Poland to Latvia, started to rise after in 2021 after the European Union sanctioned the Belarusian regime. The majority of migrants are from the Middle East or Africa.

Last year, Belarus' border with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania saw a 192 percent increase in migrant crossings, data from Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, shows. The bucked the European-wide trend.

Editor: Helen Wright

